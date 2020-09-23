RBL Bank Ltd drops for fifth straight session

RBL Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 163.85, down 1.41% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 59.14% in last one year as compared to a 4.13% slide in NIFTY and a 30.13% fall in the Nifty Bank index.

RBL Bank Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 163.85, down 1.41% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.39% on the day, quoting at 11109.95. The Sensex is at 37594.41, down 0.37%.RBL Bank Ltd has lost around 11.17% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which RBL Bank Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 7.64% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21139.1, down 0.24% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 122.39 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 234.1 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 22.28 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

