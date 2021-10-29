Volumes spurt at Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd counter

Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd notched up volume of 91.44 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 18.56 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.93 lakh shares

Interglobe Aviation Ltd, Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd, Bharat Electronics Ltd, Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 29 October 2021.

Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd notched up volume of 91.44 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 18.56 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.93 lakh shares. The stock rose 16.30% to Rs.177.35. Volumes stood at 3.04 lakh shares in the last session.

Interglobe Aviation Ltd recorded volume of 44.16 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.91 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.58 lakh shares. The stock gained 7.54% to Rs.2,148.65. Volumes stood at 6.12 lakh shares in the last session.

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd saw volume of 759.87 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.96 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 153.31 lakh shares. The stock dropped 8.73% to Rs.833.75. Volumes stood at 592.99 lakh shares in the last session.

Bharat Electronics Ltd witnessed volume of 244.3 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.67 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 52.31 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.92% to Rs.212.15. Volumes stood at 38.1 lakh shares in the last session.

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd recorded volume of 1.45 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.64 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 31178 shares. The stock gained 1.69% to Rs.4,852.35. Volumes stood at 16493 shares in the last session.

