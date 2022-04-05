RBL Bank Ltd up for five straight sessions

RBL Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 142.45, up 0.39% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 32.84% in last one year as compared to a 22.65% gain in NIFTY and a 11.56% gain in the Nifty Private Bank.

RBL Bank Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 142.45, up 0.39% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.24% on the day, quoting at 18009.4. The Sensex is at 60375.82, down 0.39%. RBL Bank Ltd has added around 16.91% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Private Bank index of which RBL Bank Ltd is a constituent, has added around 16.62% in last one month and is currently quoting at 19570.05, down 0.81% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 57.18 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 134.83 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 142.3, down 0.28% on the day. RBL Bank Ltd is down 32.84% in last one year as compared to a 22.65% gain in NIFTY and a 11.56% gain in the Nifty Private Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

