Real Estate shares fall

Real Estate stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index falling 20.04 points or 0.88% at 2267.9 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 3.37%), Sunteck Realty Ltd (down 1.61%),DLF Ltd (down 1.59%),Godrej Properties Ltd (down 0.99%),Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 0.64%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (down 0.41%), Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (down 0.36%), and Brigade Enterprises Ltd (down 0.32%).

On the other hand, Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 1.19%), and Sobha Ltd (up 0.74%) moved up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 99.85 or 0.22% at 46153.61.

The Nifty 50 index was down 28.75 points or 0.21% at 13529.4.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 1.95 points or 0.01% at 17685.17.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 11.82 points or 0.2% at 5861.54.

On BSE,1375 shares were trading in green, 1466 were trading in red and 165 were unchanged.

