Welspun Corp Ltd soars 1.7%, gains for fifth straight session

Welspun Corp Ltd is quoting at Rs 158.7, up 1.7% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 100% in last one year as compared to a 49.42% jump in NIFTY and a 158.03% jump in the Nifty Metal.

Welspun Corp Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 158.7, up 1.7% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.34% on the day, quoting at 15866. The Sensex is at 52931.95, up 0.31%. Welspun Corp Ltd has gained around 2.88% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Welspun Corp Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 1.2% in last one month and is currently quoting at 5295.6, up 0.17% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 41.02 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 26.53 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 4.06 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

