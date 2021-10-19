Real Estate shares fall

Real Estate stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index falling 90.03 points or 2.09% at 4220.92 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, DLF Ltd (down 3.27%), Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 3.18%),Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (down 3.18%),Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 2.77%),Sobha Ltd (down 2.24%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Godrej Properties Ltd (down 1.73%), Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (down 1.03%), Sunteck Realty Ltd (down 0.81%), and Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 0.73%).

On the other hand, Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 3.41%), moved up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 425.85 or 0.69% at 62191.44.

The Nifty 50 index was up 99.6 points or 0.54% at 18576.65.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 72.76 points or 0.24% at 30173.56.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 9.66 points or 0.1% at 9401.13.

On BSE,1361 shares were trading in green, 1927 were trading in red and 133 were unchanged.

