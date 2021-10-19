Amara Raja Batteries Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Amara Raja Batteries Ltd is quoting at Rs 712, down 2.03% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 2.96% in last one year as compared to a 56.15% rally in NIFTY and a 49.2% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Amara Raja Batteries Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 712, down 2.03% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.54% on the day, quoting at 18576.45. The Sensex is at 62218.25, up 0.73%.Amara Raja Batteries Ltd has eased around 2.36% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Amara Raja Batteries Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 15.48% in last one month and is currently quoting at 11814.8, down 0.28% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 15.75 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 13.41 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 715.05, down 1.71% on the day. Amara Raja Batteries Ltd tumbled 2.96% in last one year as compared to a 56.15% rally in NIFTY and a 49.2% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 17.53 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

