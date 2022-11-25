Real Estate shares edge higher

Real Estate stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index rising 21.08 points or 0.6% at 3524.98 at 09:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 1.66%), Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (up 1.64%),DLF Ltd (up 1.24%),Godrej Properties Ltd (up 1.19%),Sobha Ltd (up 0.59%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 0.59%), and Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 0.48%).

On the other hand, Macrotech Developers Ltd (down 0.96%), Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 0.4%), and Brigade Enterprises Ltd (down 0.21%) moved lower.

At 09:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 114.6 or 0.18% at 62158.08.

The Nifty 50 index was down 29.15 points or 0.16% at 18454.95.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 139.94 points or 0.48% at 29140.54.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 43.61 points or 0.49% at 9015.81.

On BSE,1801 shares were trading in green, 983 were trading in red and 124 were unchanged.

