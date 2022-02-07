Real Estate shares gain

Real Estate stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index rising 41.59 points or 1.11% at 3795.38 at 09:14 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Godrej Properties Ltd (up 6.2%), Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (up 1.1%), DLF Ltd (up 0.16%), and Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 0.12%), were the top gainers.

On the other hand, Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 0.99%), Brigade Enterprises Ltd (down 0.99%), and Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 0.49%) moved lower.

At 09:14 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 95.15 or 0.16% at 58549.67.

The Nifty 50 index was down 60.6 points or 0.35% at 17455.7.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 127.09 points or 0.43% at 29829.67.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 36.63 points or 0.42% at 8817.65.

On BSE,1268 shares were trading in green, 557 were trading in red and 130 were unchanged.

