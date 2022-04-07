Real Estate shares gain

Real Estate stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index rising 40.76 points or 1.08% at 3801.27 at 09:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 3.11%), Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (up 2.89%),Sobha Ltd (up 2.12%),Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 1.4%),Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 1.33%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 1.27%), Macrotech Developers Ltd (up 1.26%), Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 0.61%), DLF Ltd (up 0.53%), and Godrej Properties Ltd (up 0.41%).

At 09:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 321.34 or 0.54% at 59289.07.

The Nifty 50 index was down 88.2 points or 0.5% at 17719.45.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 107.73 points or 0.36% at 29803.67.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 15.84 points or 0.18% at 8893.93.

On BSE,2003 shares were trading in green, 959 were trading in red and 96 were unchanged.

