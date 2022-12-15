Real Estate shares gain

Real Estate stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index rising 5.97 points or 0.17% at 3609.85 at 09:45 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 1.5%), Macrotech Developers Ltd (up 1.22%), Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (up 0.53%), Sobha Ltd (up 0.25%), and Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 0.19%), were the top gainers.
On the other hand, Brigade Enterprises Ltd (down 0.46%), Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 0.28%), and Godrej Properties Ltd (down 0.14%) moved lower.
At 09:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 251.03 or 0.4% at 62426.88.
The Nifty 50 index was down 73.1 points or 0.39% at 18587.2.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 32.22 points or 0.11% at 30018.84.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 14.72 points or 0.16% at 9331.11.
On BSE,1562 shares were trading in green, 1260 were trading in red and 135 were unchanged.
