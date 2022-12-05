Real Estate shares edge higher

Real Estate stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index rising 4.64 points or 0.13% at 3695.05 at 09:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (up 1.34%), Macrotech Developers Ltd (up 1.29%), Sobha Ltd (up 0.85%), Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 0.42%), Godrej Properties Ltd (up 0.39%), and DLF Ltd (up 0.33%), were the top gainers.

On the other hand, Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 0.92%), Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 0.36%), and Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 0.35%) moved lower.

At 09:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 178.45 or 0.28% at 62690.05.

The Nifty 50 index was down 41.85 points or 0.22% at 18654.25.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 171.1 points or 0.57% at 30082.89.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 1.62 points or 0.02% at 9315.98.

On BSE,2017 shares were trading in green, 944 were trading in red and 185 were unchanged.

