Real Estate shares edge lower

Real Estate stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index falling 12.03 points or 0.32% at 3762.14 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (down 1.77%), Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 1.38%),Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 0.88%),Sobha Ltd (down 0.8%),Godrej Properties Ltd (down 0.78%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were DLF Ltd (down 0.53%), and Macrotech Developers Ltd (down 0.11%).

On the other hand, Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 1.84%), Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 1.81%), and Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 0.04%) moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 434.42 or 0.74% at 59463.33.

The Nifty 50 index was up 118.05 points or 0.67% at 17742.45.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 158.81 points or 0.54% at 29457.48.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 18.74 points or 0.21% at 9091.39.

On BSE,2097 shares were trading in green, 1307 were trading in red and 135 were unchanged.

