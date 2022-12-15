Oil and Gas stocks rise

Oil and Gas stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index increasing 26.43 points or 0.13% at 20640.93 at 09:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Adani Total Gas Ltd (up 1.14%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 0.76%), GAIL (India) Ltd (up 0.47%), Petronet LNG Ltd (up 0.25%), and Gujarat Gas Ltd (up 0.24%), were the top gainers.

On the other hand, Reliance Industries Ltd (down 0.39%), Indraprastha Gas Ltd (down 0.3%), and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 0.29%) turned lower.

At 09:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 251.03 or 0.4% at 62426.88.

The Nifty 50 index was down 73.1 points or 0.39% at 18587.2.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 32.22 points or 0.11% at 30018.84.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 14.72 points or 0.16% at 9331.11.

On BSE,1562 shares were trading in green, 1260 were trading in red and 135 were unchanged.

