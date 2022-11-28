Real Estate shares edge lower

Real Estate stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index falling 8.99 points or 0.25% at 3532.71 at 13:45 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Macrotech Developers Ltd (down 3.65%), Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 0.72%), DLF Ltd (down 0.37%), and Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 0.11%), were the top losers.
On the other hand, Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (up 1.71%), Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 0.98%), and Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 0.93%) moved up.
At 13:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 396.7 or 0.64% at 62690.34.
The Nifty 50 index was up 98.75 points or 0.53% at 18611.5.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 183.74 points or 0.63% at 29385.43.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 46.45 points or 0.51% at 9089.13.
On BSE,2069 shares were trading in green, 1469 were trading in red and 182 were unchanged.
