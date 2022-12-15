NTPC declares commercial operation of 2nd part of Ettayapuram Solar PV project

The state-run power major said that it declared commercial operation of second part capacity of 67.73 megawatt (MW) out of 230 MW Ettayapuram Solar PV project at Tamil Nadu.

In a regulatory filing, NTPC said that the project was declared on commercial operation with effect from 00:00 hrs of 15 December 2022.

The first part capacity of 162.27 MW has already been declared on commercial operation with effect from 12:00 hrs of 10 December 2022.

With this, standalone installed and commercial capacity of NTPC will become 58,109 MW, while group installed and commercial capacity of NTPC will become 70,724 MW, said the company.

NTPC is India's largest energy conglomerate. It has presence in the entire value chain of the power generation business. As on 30 September 2022, the Government of India holds 51.10% in NTPC.

The company's consolidated net profit declined 7.2% to Rs 3,338.45 crore despite of 36.3% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 44,175.03 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

Shares of NTPC were up 0.12% to Rs 172.15 on the BSE.

