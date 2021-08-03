Real Estate shares rise

Real Estate stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index rising 27.54 points or 0.83% at 3365.51 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 2.52%), Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 2.44%),Godrej Properties Ltd (up 2.27%),Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 1.83%),Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (up 1.05%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Sobha Ltd (up 1.03%), and Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 0.55%).

On the other hand, Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 1.32%), Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (down 0.35%), and DLF Ltd (down 0.06%) moved lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 243.25 or 0.46% at 53193.88.

The Nifty 50 index was up 62.75 points or 0.4% at 15947.9.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 119.21 points or 0.44% at 27191.27.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 23.35 points or 0.28% at 8275.97.

On BSE,1774 shares were trading in green, 898 were trading in red and 98 were unchanged.

