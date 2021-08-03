Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd Spikes 7.7%

Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd has added 44.22% over last one month compared to 2.66% gain in S&P BSE Consumer Discretionary Goods & Services index and 1.34% rise in the SENSEX

Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd rose 7.7% today to trade at Rs 445.65. The S&P BSE Consumer Discretionary Goods & Services index is up 0.66% to quote at 5223.02. The index is up 2.66 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Steel Strips Wheels Ltd increased 5.62% and Gokaldas Exports Ltd added 4.99% on the day. The S&P BSE Consumer Discretionary Goods & Services index went up 59.91 % over last one year compared to the 43.99% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd has added 44.22% over last one month compared to 2.66% gain in S&P BSE Consumer Discretionary Goods & Services index and 1.34% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 4188 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 31832 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 454.4 on 13 Jul 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 127.45 on 04 Aug 2020.

