Real Estate shares slide

Real Estate stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index falling 24.52 points or 0.62% at 3947.43 at 13:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 3.76%), Brigade Enterprises Ltd (down 1.63%),Sunteck Realty Ltd (down 1.16%),DLF Ltd (down 0.57%),Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 0.44%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Godrej Properties Ltd (down 0.39%), and Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (down 0.38%).

On the other hand, Sobha Ltd (up 3.4%), Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 2.05%), and Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (up 0.74%) moved up.

At 13:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 66.42 or 0.11% at 58716.1.

The Nifty 50 index was up 25.15 points or 0.14% at 17494.9.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 203.6 points or 0.71% at 28988.37.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 23.88 points or 0.27% at 8907.92.

On BSE,2081 shares were trading in green, 1149 were trading in red and 112 were unchanged.

