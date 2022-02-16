Real Estate stocks edge higher

Real Estate stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index increasing 62.83 points or 1.76% at 3642.63 at 09:52 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Godrej Properties Ltd (up 3.81%), Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (up 2.9%),Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 2.17%),Macrotech Developers Ltd (up 2.02%),Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 1.62%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 1.27%), Sobha Ltd (up 0.92%), DLF Ltd (up 0.69%), and Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 0.62%).

On the other hand, Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 1.4%), turned lower.

At 09:52 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 16.69 or 0.03% at 58125.36.

The Nifty 50 index was up 15.85 points or 0.09% at 17368.3.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 290.56 points or 1.04% at 28334.25.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 44.98 points or 0.53% at 8520.56.

On BSE,2244 shares were trading in green, 667 were trading in red and 85 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)