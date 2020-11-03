Financials shares soar

Financials stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Finance index rising 96.7 points or 1.72% at 5710.11 at 09:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Finance index, Pilani Investment & Industries Corporation Ltd (up 6.55%), Arman Financial Services Ltd (up 4.64%),Centrum Capital Ltd (up 3.68%),Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd (up 3.57%),PNB Gilts Ltd (up 3.56%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were RBL Bank Ltd (up 3.48%), ICICI Bank Ltd (up 3.4%), Magma Fincorp Ltd (up 3.24%), Shriram City Union Finance Ltd (up 3.17%), and Bandhan Bank Ltd (up 3.02%).

On the other hand, Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (down 4.79%), Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd (down 3.48%), and Punjab National Bank (down 1.25%) moved lower.

At 09:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 347.67 or 0.87% at 40105.25.

The Nifty 50 index was up 106.3 points or 0.91% at 11775.45.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 108.96 points or 0.74% at 14890.85.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 35.68 points or 0.71% at 5046.26.

On BSE,1225 shares were trading in green, 542 were trading in red and 83 were unchanged.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)