Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd Spurts 6.87%

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd rose 6.87% today to trade at Rs 115.9. The S&P BSE Telecom index is up 0.68% to quote at 1732.32. The index is up 4.14 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Bharti Airtel Ltd increased 1.2% and Tejas Networks Ltd added 0.8% on the day. The S&P BSE Telecom index went up 8.74 % over last one year compared to the 2.62% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd has added 2.29% over last one month compared to 4.14% gain in S&P BSE Telecom index and 1.22% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 7.52 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 11.19 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 291.05 on 11 Jan 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 33.3 on 07 Sep 2021.

