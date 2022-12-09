Real Estate stocks slide

Real Estate stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index decreasing 65.2 points or 1.8% at 3553.15 at 13:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (down 6.83%), Brigade Enterprises Ltd (down 3%),Macrotech Developers Ltd (down 2.93%),Sunteck Realty Ltd (down 2.2%),Godrej Properties Ltd (down 1.91%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 1.87%), Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 1.35%), DLF Ltd (down 1.16%), and Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 0.34%).

On the other hand, Sobha Ltd (up 0.22%), turned up.

At 13:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 519.65 or 0.83% at 62051.03.

The Nifty 50 index was down 142.9 points or 0.77% at 18466.45.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 281.64 points or 0.94% at 29574.15.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 70.56 points or 0.76% at 9212.71.

On BSE,1156 shares were trading in green, 2278 were trading in red and 139 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)