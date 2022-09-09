Real Estate stocks slide

Real Estate stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index decreasing 17.04 points or 0.45% at 3744.43 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (down 5.12%), DLF Ltd (down 0.68%), Sunteck Realty Ltd (down 0.6%), Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 0.6%), Godrej Properties Ltd (down 0.29%), and Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 0.09%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Sobha Ltd (up 3.72%), Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 0.39%), and Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 0.05%) turned up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 87.8 or 0.15% at 59776.02.

The Nifty 50 index was up 20.55 points or 0.12% at 17819.3.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 68.64 points or 0.23% at 29543.27.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 45.51 points or 0.5% at 9143.83.

On BSE,1632 shares were trading in green, 1765 were trading in red and 132 were unchanged.

