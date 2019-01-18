Realty stocks decline

Key indices cut losses in mid-afternoon trade as European stocks opened higher. At 14:28 IST, the barometer index, the BSE Sensex, was down 33.89 points or 0.09% at 36,340.19. The index was down 10.10 points or 0.09% at 10,895.10. Realty stocks fell. Global stocks rose Friday amid optimism for progress in US- trade talks.

The BSE Mid-Cap index was down 0.69%. The BSE Small-Cap index was down 0.65%.

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was weak. On the BSE, 874 shares rose and 1573 shares fell. A total of 145 shares were unchanged.

Realty stocks fell. DLF (down 2.23%), Estate (down 0.7%), Housing Development and Infrastructure (down 1.45%), (down 2.55%), Sobha (down 1.92%), (down 0.09%), (down 0.72%) and (down 2.25%) declined.

rose 1.09% after the company said it obtained an order for supply of LED street lights worth Rs 45.67 crore from under all India SLNP (Street light National Program) through competitive The announcement was made during trading hours today, 18 January 2019.

Overseas, Asian and European stocks rose Friday amid optimism for progress in US- trade talks. reportedly announced its czar, Liu He, will go to for talks Jan. 30-31 aimed at ending the tariff war sparked by US complaints about Beijing's

Meanwhile, investors awaited the next steps for the UK after narrowly survived a no-confidence vote as she attempts to forge a path forward for the country's exit from the

US stocks advanced on Thursday as a published report that the was considering lifting tariffs on Chinese imports lifted investor sentiment. U.S. officials are reportedly considering lifting some tariffs on Chinese products in an effort to elicit more concessions from China for a bilateral trade deal and to stabilize the

On the data front, the Federal Reserve of Philadelphia's rose to 17.0 in January, up from 9.1 in December, the reported Thursday. The index reflects the health of the in Pennsylvania, and

