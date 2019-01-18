Indices off day's low

Key indices cut losses in mid-morning trade. At 11:25 IST, the barometer index, the BSE Sensex, was down 77.86 points or 0.21% at 36,296.22. The index was down 26.80 points or 0.25% at 10,878.40. Telecom stocks saw mixed trend. Shares of dropped sharply.

Volatility struck bourses in early trade as the key indices reversed initial gains and sink in negative zone. Key indices extended losses in morning trade.

The BSE Mid-Cap index was down 0.33%. The BSE Small-Cap index was down 0.44%.

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was weak. On the BSE, 814 shares rose and 1245 shares fell. A total of 135 shares were unchanged.

Telecom stocks saw mixed trend. (down 5.69%), Idea (down 4.48%) and (down 1.55%) fell. MTNL (up 0.67%) and (Maharashtra) (up 0.79%) rose.

Shares of rose 0.04%. is a provider of and is a unit of

fell 9.65% after media report of a complaint by a whistleblower raised fresh concerns on the drugmaker's corporate governance. According to a media report, between 2014 and 2017, Aditya Medisales (AML) had over Rs 5800 crore of transactions with Suraksha Realty, controlled by Sun Pharma's co-promoter, This is according to a new 172-page complaint (with documents) sent by the whistleblower on to the market regulator, (Sebi).

The company has been battling corporate governance issues. In December 2018, the first complaint by whistleblower alleged that Dilip Shanghvi, his were part of financial irregularities with Doshi was allegedly a key figure in Ketan Parekh scam of 2001.

Overseas, Asian stocks were trading higher Friday amid optimism for progress in U.S.- trade talks. reportedly announced its economy czar, Liu He, will go to for talks Jan. 30-31 aimed at ending the tariff war sparked by U.S. complaints about Beijing's

Japan's inflation in December came in weaker than expected. rose 0.3%, down from November's 0.8%, as tumbling offset a rise in energy

US stocks advanced on Thursday as a published report that the was considering lifting tariffs on Chinese imports lifted investor sentiment. U.S. officials are reportedly considering lifting some tariffs on Chinese products in an effort to elicit more concessions from for a bilateral trade deal and to stabilize the financial markets.

On the data front, the Federal Reserve of Philadelphia's rose to 17.0 in January, up from 9.1 in December, the reported Thursday. The index reflects the health of the in Pennsylvania, and

In Europe, investors awaited the next steps for the UK after narrowly survived a no-confidence vote as she attempts to forge a path forward for the country's exit from the

