REC Ltd stays supported

REC Ltd is quoting at Rs 134.3, up 2.36% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 50.64% in last one year as compared to a 61.85% spurt in NIFTY and a 69.66% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services.

REC Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 134.3, up 2.36% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.88% on the day, quoting at 14953.6. The Sensex is at 49575.73, up 0.75%. REC Ltd has risen around 7.4% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which REC Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 8.25% in last one month and is currently quoting at 15771.05, up 0.97% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 23.58 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 38.88 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 134.75, up 2.16% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 3.85 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

