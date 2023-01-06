Recent softening of commodity prices and supply chain bottlenecks should help in lowering inflation going ahead says RBI governor

-
ALSO READ
NMDC slumps on lowering iron ore prices
US Market rises on softening inflation signs, Walmart results
Odyssey Technologies standalone net profit declines 30.12% in the June 2022 quarter
Odyssey Technologies standalone net profit declines 90.99% in the September 2022 quarter
Delhivery to acquire supply chain solutions provider Algorhythm Tech
-
For successful disinflation, credible monetary policy actions accompanied by targeted supply side interventions, fiscal, trade policy and administrative measures have become the key instruments. While the recent softening of commodity prices and supply chain bottlenecks should help in lowering inflation going ahead, risks to growth and investment outlook may rise if inflation persists at high level. Prioritising price stability, may therefore be the optimal policy choice in the current context for the region. The approach to disinflation, however, needs to be mindful of the rising risks to the growth outlook in an environment of deteriorating prospects for global growth and trade activity.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU