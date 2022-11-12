Regency Fincorp standalone net profit rises 133.33% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 147.79% to Rs 3.37 crore

Net profit of Regency Fincorp rose 133.33% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 147.79% to Rs 3.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.3.371.3683.6865.440.480.240.380.160.280.12

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)