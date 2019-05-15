Reliance Communications Ltd Slides 4.67%, S&P BSE Telecom index Drops 1.16%

-
Reliance Communications Ltd has lost 16.05% over last one month compared to 4.68% fall in S&P BSE Telecom index and 3.92% drop in the SENSEX
Reliance Communications Ltd lost 4.67% today to trade at Rs 2.04. The S&P BSE Telecom index is down 1.16% to quote at 980.73. The index is down 4.68 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Vodafone Idea Ltd decreased 2.86% and GTL Infrastructure Ltd lost 2.33% on the day. The S&P BSE Telecom index went down 17.88 % over last one year compared to the 5.17% surge in benchmark SENSEX.
Reliance Communications Ltd has lost 16.05% over last one month compared to 4.68% fall in S&P BSE Telecom index and 3.92% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 20.6 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 255.1 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 21.65 on 14 Aug 2018. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1.66 on 30 Apr 2019.
