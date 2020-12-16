Bosch Ltd jumps around 1%

Bosch Ltd is quoting at Rs 13379.2, up 1.07% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 11.75% in last one year as compared to a 12.03% gain in NIFTY and a 14.58% gain in the Nifty Auto index.

Bosch Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 13379.2, up 1.07% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.44% on the day, quoting at 13628.15. The Sensex is at 46425, up 0.35%. Bosch Ltd has added around 15.13% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Bosch Ltd is a constituent, has added around 9.33% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9149.75, up 0.68% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 74496 shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.12 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 13452.9, up 1.32% on the day. Bosch Ltd is down 11.75% in last one year as compared to a 12.03% gain in NIFTY and a 14.58% gain in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 59.03 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

