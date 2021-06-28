Reliance Industries Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Reliance Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 2100.35, down 0.19% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 21.89% in last one year as compared to a 53.7% rally in NIFTY and a 37.01% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Reliance Industries Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2100.35, down 0.19% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.06% on the day, quoting at 15850.1. The Sensex is at 52835.53, down 0.17%.Reliance Industries Ltd has eased around 2.78% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Reliance Industries Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 0.39% in last one month and is currently quoting at 19961.05, up 0.13% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 58.36 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 114.34 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2112, down 0.28% on the day. Reliance Industries Ltd jumped 21.89% in last one year as compared to a 53.7% rally in NIFTY and a 37.01% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 48.25 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

