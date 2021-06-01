Reliance Industries Ltd up for five straight sessions

Reliance Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 2164, up 0.17% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 40.91% in last one year as compared to a 56.08% jump in NIFTY and a 48.04% jump in the Nifty Energy.

Reliance Industries Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2164, up 0.17% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.05% on the day, quoting at 15575.45. The Sensex is at 51947.59, up 0.02%. Reliance Industries Ltd has gained around 10.46% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Reliance Industries Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 10.97% in last one month and is currently quoting at 19908.95, up 0.24% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 92.7 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 86.39 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2169, up 0.36% on the day. Reliance Industries Ltd is up 40.91% in last one year as compared to a 56.08% jump in NIFTY and a 48.04% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 49.55 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

