Consumer Durables shares rise

Consumer Durables stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index rising 477 points or 1.95% at 24980.95 at 09:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical Ltd (up 8.83%), Orient Electric Ltd (up 6.6%),Sheela Foam Ltd (up 4.82%),Voltas Ltd (up 1.44%),TTK Prestige Ltd (up 1.03%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were V I P Industries Ltd (up 0.6%), Titan Company Ltd (up 0.59%), Rajesh Exports Ltd (up 0.59%), Whirlpool of India Ltd (up 0.3%), and Symphony Ltd (up 0.12%).

On the other hand, Blue Star Ltd (down 1.29%), moved lower.

At 09:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 133.88 or 0.33% at 40692.37.

The Nifty 50 index was up 35.5 points or 0.3% at 11931.95.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 91.41 points or 0.61% at 15119.49.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 25.64 points or 0.51% at 5018.06.

On BSE,1268 shares were trading in green, 484 were trading in red and 81 were unchanged.

