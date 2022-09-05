IEX electricity volume slips 18% YoY to 7,805 MU in August'22

Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) on Monday announced that it has recorded 7,805 MU electricity volume in August 2022, registering 18% decline on year on year basis.

On a sequential basis, the company's traded volume grew 9% month on month in August 2022. The total traded volume comprised 6,517 MU in the conventional power market, 437 MU in the Green power market, and 851 MU (8.51 lac certificates) in the REC market.

According to the power demand data published by the National Load Dispatch Center, the energy consumption at 130.4 BU saw 1% YoY growth during August 2022. While the national peak demand at 195 gigawatt (GW) witnessed 2.6% growth on MoM basis, it was lower by 1% YoY due to good monsoon spell.

IEX's Day-Ahead Market volume stood at 3,529 MU, registered a flat growth on MoM basis. Although imported coal prices remained high, increased hydro and RE generation resulted in the market clearing price lowering by 5% on MoM basis at Rs 5.17 per unit.

The average clearing price in Day Ahead market increased 2% to Rs 5.17 per unit in August 2022 from Rs 5.06 per unit in August 2021. The supply side constraints continued due to high prices of imported coal, fuel shortage and increased e-auction prices.

The Real-Time Electricity Market achieved 2,265 MU volume during the month, registering 22% YoY and 6% MoM growth. The highest single-day volume of 104 MU was achieved on 16 August 2022.

The Term-Ahead Market, comprising intra-day, contingency, daily & weekly contracts, traded 723 MU, recording 17% YoY growth and 64% MoM growth.

IEX Green Market, comprising the Green Day-Ahead and Green Term-Ahead Market segments, achieved 437 MU volume during August 2022.

The Green Day-Ahead Market achieved 321 MU volume with a weighted average price of Rs 5.20 per unit. The market saw participation from 157 market participants during the month, with the highest number of participants in a single day at 114 on 10 August.

The Green Term-Ahead Market achieved 117 MU volume with an average monthly price of Rs 3.57 per unit for solar, Rs 6.15 per unit for non-solar, and Rs. 5.47 per unit for hydro.

A total of 8.51 lacs RECs, increase of 79% MoM, were cleared in the trading session held on Tuesday, 30 August 2022. The volume comprised 4.18 lacs Non-Solar RECs with clearing price at Rs 1,000 per REC. Increased inventory of solar RECs saw the clearing price reaching floor-level at Rs 1000 per REC, with 4.32 lacs Solar RECs traded during the month.

There was no REC trading session in the corresponding period last year due to stay order dated 20 July 2020, as issued by the Appellate Tribunal of Electricity. The next REC trading session at the Exchange is scheduled on Wednesday, 28 September 2022.

IEX is India's premier energy exchange providing a nationwide, automated trading platform for physical delivery of electricity, renewable power, renewable energy certificates and energy saving certificates.

On a consolidated basis, Indian Energy Exchange (IEX)'s net profit rose 10% to Rs 69.13 crore on 8% increase in net sales to Rs 98.35 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22.

Shares of Indian Energy Exchange were up 1.68% to Rs 160.60 on the BSE.

