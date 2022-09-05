Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Apar Industries Ltd, Swan Energy Ltd, Forbes & Company Ltd and Neuland Laboratories Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 05 September 2022.

Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd lost 4.85% to Rs 538.7 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 33366 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 36717 shares in the past one month.

Apar Industries Ltd tumbled 4.85% to Rs 1230.8. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 35903 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15671 shares in the past one month.

Swan Energy Ltd crashed 3.91% to Rs 215. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 26418 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13023 shares in the past one month.

Forbes & Company Ltd corrected 3.71% to Rs 724.8. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 24278 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 90716 shares in the past one month.

Neuland Laboratories Ltd dropped 3.66% to Rs 1222.15. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 8451 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2870 shares in the past one month.

