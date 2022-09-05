Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

-
ALSO READ
Great Eastern Shipping Company completes trials with biofuel blend
Volumes soar at Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd counter
Great Eastern Shipping Company delivers midsize gas carrier 'Jag Vijaya'
Shipping Corporation of India update on scheme of arrangement
TCS, GE Shipping, Natco Pharma in focus
-
Apar Industries Ltd, Swan Energy Ltd, Forbes & Company Ltd and Neuland Laboratories Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 05 September 2022.
Apar Industries Ltd, Swan Energy Ltd, Forbes & Company Ltd and Neuland Laboratories Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 05 September 2022.
Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd lost 4.85% to Rs 538.7 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 33366 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 36717 shares in the past one month.
Apar Industries Ltd tumbled 4.85% to Rs 1230.8. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 35903 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15671 shares in the past one month.
Swan Energy Ltd crashed 3.91% to Rs 215. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 26418 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13023 shares in the past one month.
Forbes & Company Ltd corrected 3.71% to Rs 724.8. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 24278 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 90716 shares in the past one month.
Neuland Laboratories Ltd dropped 3.66% to Rs 1222.15. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 8451 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2870 shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU