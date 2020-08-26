Remi Elecktrotechnik reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.36 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 57.10% to Rs 10.97 croreNet loss of Remi Elecktrotechnik reported to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 1.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 57.10% to Rs 10.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 25.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales10.9725.57 -57 OPM %0.8210.36 -PBDT0.222.70 -92 PBT-0.382.06 PL NP-0.361.44 PL
