Remi Sales & Engineering standalone net profit declines 73.58% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 56.85% to Rs 18.92 crore

Net profit of Remi Sales & Engineering declined 73.58% to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 56.85% to Rs 18.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 43.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.18.9243.852.914.630.792.640.662.530.511.93

