Remi Sales & Engineering standalone net profit declines 73.58% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 56.85% to Rs 18.92 croreNet profit of Remi Sales & Engineering declined 73.58% to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 56.85% to Rs 18.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 43.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales18.9243.85 -57 OPM %2.914.63 -PBDT0.792.64 -70 PBT0.662.53 -74 NP0.511.93 -74
