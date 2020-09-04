Repco Home Finance consolidated net profit rises 3.05% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 2.91% to Rs 337.71 crore

Net profit of Repco Home Finance rose 3.05% to Rs 69.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 67.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 2.91% to Rs 337.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 328.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.

