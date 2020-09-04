Repco Home Finance consolidated net profit rises 3.05% in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
SEAMEC reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.28 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 2.91% to Rs 337.71 crore

Net profit of Repco Home Finance rose 3.05% to Rs 69.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 67.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 2.91% to Rs 337.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 328.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales337.71328.15 3 OPM %87.5291.48 -PBDT89.3898.99 -10 PBT85.8695.99 -11 NP69.5067.44 3

First Published: Fri, September 04 2020. 17:30 IST

