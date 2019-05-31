JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Eros International Media Ltd extends losses
Business Standard

Repco Home Finance standalone net profit rises 58.09% in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 11.99% to Rs 307.71 crore

Net profit of Repco Home Finance rose 58.09% to Rs 51.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 32.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 11.99% to Rs 307.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 274.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 16.74% to Rs 234.64 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 201.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 7.41% to Rs 1189.25 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1107.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales307.71274.77 12 1189.251107.19 7 OPM %92.2277.72 -90.7286.39 - PBDT92.7652.52 77 364.85310.44 18 PBT91.4551.74 77 359.82307.35 17 NP51.5232.59 58 234.64201.00 17

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, May 31 2019. 14:01 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU