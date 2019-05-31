Repco Home Finance standalone net profit rises 58.09% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 11.99% to Rs 307.71 crore

Net profit of rose 58.09% to Rs 51.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 32.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 11.99% to Rs 307.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 274.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 16.74% to Rs 234.64 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 201.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 7.41% to Rs 1189.25 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1107.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

307.71274.771189.251107.1992.2277.7290.7286.3992.7652.52364.85310.4491.4551.74359.82307.3551.5232.59234.64201.00

