Parliament Approves Three Key Labour Reform Bills

-
ALSO READ
'Social distancing' at Union Cabinet meeting
Indian Army advises all to not use alcohol-based sanitisers before lighting candles on April 5
India's fight against coronavirus people-driven, says PM Modi
Centre's directive to pay full wages to workers may push industry to bankruptcy: Amarinder to Modi
PM discusses ways on how labour sector can power India's growth
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hailed the passage of key labour reform bills by Parliament, saying it will ensure well-being of workers and give a boost to economic growth. The new labour code universalises minimum wages, timely payment of wages and gives priority to occupational safety of workers, he tweeted, asserting that these reforms will contribute to a better working environment which will accelerate the pace of economic growth.
Parliament approved three key labour reform bills that will remove impediments to winding up of companies and allow firing of staff without government permission in firms with up to 300 workers from the existing 100, a move aimed at attracting more investments and job creation. The first code on wages was approved by Parliament last year. With passage of these three bills, 29 central labour laws have been codified into four broad codes as contemplated by the government under labour reforms to improve ease of doing business and providing universal social security to workers as well. "Long due and much awaited Labour reforms have been passed by Parliament. The reforms will ensure well-being of our industrious workers and give a boost to economic growth," the prime minister said.
He said the three bills are also shining examples of "Minimum Government, Maximum Governance". "The Labour reforms will ensure 'Ease of Doing Business'. These are futuristic legislations to empower enterprises by reducing compliance, red-tapism and 'Inspector Raj'. The reforms also seek to harness the power of technology for the betterment of the workers and industry both," Modi said.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU