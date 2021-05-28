Reserve Money Gains 1% On Weekly Basis

The Reserve Bank Of India (RBI) has reported that currency in circulation edged up by 0.2% on the week to stand at Rs 29.64 lakh crore as on May 21, 2021. The central bank stated further that the overall reserve money gained 1% on the week at Rs 36.62 lakh crore.

Currency in circulation rose around 13.5% on a year ago basis compared to 18.4% growth at the same time last year. In the current fiscal, the currency in circulation has increased by 3.7% so far while the reserve money has gone up by around 5%.

