Gensol Engineering records strong revenue growth in H1 FY23

Gensol Engineering has continued its strong growth in second quarter of fiscal 2023 and has touched a cumulative revenue of Rs 180 crore during the H1 of the going financial year.

This is a robust 449% growth in H1 2023 as compared to Rs 32.81 crore lakhs reported in the same period in the previous fiscal 2022

First Published: Mon, October 10 2022. 09:38 IST

