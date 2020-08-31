Gujarat Investa reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Gujarat Investa reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.29 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Radhagobind Commercial reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2020 quarter
G-Tech Info Training reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2020 quarter
Spaceage Products reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2020 quarter
Anna Infrastructures reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 20.00% to Rs 0.04 croreGujarat Investa reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended June 2020 and during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 20.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.040.05 -20 OPM %00 -PBDT00 0 PBT00 0 NP00 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU