RIL, SBI, Jubilant Foodworks May 2019 futures most active

Turnover in F&O segment rises

The Nifty May 2019 traded at 11164.80, at premium of 7.80 points over the Nifty's closing of 11157 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 12.53 lakh crore compared with Rs 10.68 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the index fell 65.05 points or 0.58% to settle at 11,157.

(RIL), (SBI) and Foodworks were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE. RIL May 2019 futures traded at 1259.30, compared with spot closing price of 1256. SBI May 2019 futures traded at 312.20, compared with spot closing price of 311.60. Foodworks May 2019 futures traded at 1250.95, compared with spot closing price of 1245.

The May 2019 F&O contracts expire on 30 May 2019.

