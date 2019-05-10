Nifty May futures at small premium

Turnover in F&O segment drops

The Nifty May 2019 traded at 11,288.15, at premium of 9.25 points over the Nifty's closing of 11,278.90 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 6.73 lakh crore compared with Rs 21.48 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the index fell 22.90 points or 0.2% to settle at 11,278.90

(SBI), and (RIL) were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

SBI May 2019 futures traded at 308.60, compared with spot closing price of 306.90. May 2019 futures traded at 487.40, compared with spot closing price of 486.95. RIL May 2019 futures traded at 1,252.20, compared with spot closing price of 1245.75.

The May 2019 F&O contracts expire on 30 May 2019.

