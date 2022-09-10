RIL to acquire polyester business of Shubhalakshmi Polyesters & Shubhlaxmi Polytex

-
ALSO READ
India Ratings upgrades Indo Rama Synthetics to 'IND A-'/Stable
Indices trade flat; strong market breadth
Quality Synthetic Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.75 crore in the March 2022 quarter
Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.26 crore in the March 2022 quarter
Konark Synthetic reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.12 crore in the March 2022 quarter
-
Reliance Industries said that its wholly owned subsidiary Reliance Petroleum Retail has executed definitive documents to acquire polyester business of Shubhalakshmi Polyesters (SPL) and Shubhlaxmi Polytex (SPTex).
Reliance Petroleum Retail (under name change to 'Reliance Polyester') will be acquiring polyester business of SPL and SPTex for cash consideration of Rs 1,522 crore and Rs 70 crore, respectively, aggregating to Rs 1,592 crore by way of slump sale on a going concern basis.
SPL has a continuous polymerisation capacity of approximately 2,52,000 MT per annum and manufactures polyester fibre, yarns and textile grade chips through direct polymerisation route as well as extruder spinning with value addition through texturising. It has two manufacturing facilities situated at Dahej (Gujarat) and Silvassa (Dadra and Nagar Haveli).
SPTex has a texturised yarn manufacturing facility at Dahej.
The turnover of SPL for FY 2021 was Rs 1,768.39 crore and turnover of SPTex for FY 2021 was Rs 267.40 crore.
Reliance informed that the acquisitions are part of the company's strategy to expand its downstream polyester business.
"The acquisitions are subject to approval of the Competition Commission of India (CCI) and the respective lenders of SPL and SPTex, RIL said in a statement.
Seperately, RIL announced its plans to undertake shutdown of one crude distillation unit (CDU) and fluidized catalytic cracker (FCC) of its SEZ refinery at Jamnagar for routine maintenance and inspection activities. The duration of shutdown is expected to be about 3 to 4 weeks for CDU starting from 18 September 2022 and 4 to 5 weeks for FCC starting from 10 September 2022.
The other CDU and secondary processing units are expected to operate normally during this period, RIL added.
Reliance Industries (RIL) is India's largest private sector company. Its activities span hydrocarbon exploration and production, petroleum refining and marketing, petrochemicals, retail and digital services.
The conglomerate reported 40.8% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 19,443 crore on 56.7% increase in net sales to Rs 2,19,304 crore in Q1 June 2022 over Q1 June 2021.
Shares of RIL shed 0.64% to end at Rs 2568.60 on the BSE on Friday.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU