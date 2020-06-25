Freshtrop Fruits reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.66 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 17.22% to Rs 64.40 croreNet loss of Freshtrop Fruits reported to Rs 0.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 3.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 17.22% to Rs 64.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 77.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 66.38% to Rs 4.62 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 13.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 3.64% to Rs 165.16 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 171.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales64.4077.80 -17 165.16171.40 -4 OPM %1.274.58 -6.5311.52 - PBDT0.295.11 -94 11.4023.07 -51 PBT-1.093.80 PL 6.0217.89 -66 NP-0.663.36 PL 4.6213.74 -66
