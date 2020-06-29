Rishiroop reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.46 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Neil Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.46 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Gayatri Highways reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.76 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Goodricke Group reports standalone net loss of Rs 46.89 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Shilp Gravures reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.46 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Keltech Energies reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.46 crore in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 25.00% to Rs 10.68 croreNet loss of Rishiroop reported to Rs 4.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 2.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 25.00% to Rs 10.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 14.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 2.84 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 7.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 33.14% to Rs 40.55 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 60.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales10.6814.24 -25 40.5560.65 -33 OPM %-37.559.34 --8.1611.34 - PBDT-4.792.69 PL -2.788.96 PL PBT-4.922.61 PL -3.328.51 PL NP-4.462.21 PL -2.847.30 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU