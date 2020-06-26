Alicon Castalloy reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.84 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 37.54% to Rs 197.72 crore

Net loss of Alicon Castalloy reported to Rs 5.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 15.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 37.54% to Rs 197.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 316.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 67.84% to Rs 17.03 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 52.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 19.49% to Rs 957.19 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1188.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

